Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Not Allowing Virender Sehwag To Pee During 2011 World Cup Final

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely considered as one of the greatest batsmen to have ever graced the game. Apparently, the highly-decorated cricketer is also an avid storyteller as evidenced from his many talk show appearances post his retirement. Similarly, Sachin Tendulkar once unravelled a hilarious behind-the-scenes story from the 2011 World Cup final, which involved his then fabled opening partner Virender Sehwag.

Throwback: When Sachin Tendulkar forbid Virender Sehwag’s bathroom privileges

In an appearance on the show What the Duck in June 2018, Sachin Tendulkar opened up about his superstitious side, more so during the 2011 World Cup. He cited the example of India’s high-octane quarter-final clash against Australia after the two Indian openers had already departed back to the pavilion. Tendulkar then stated that while Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni were batting, he was lying on the massage table while the then Indian team massage therapist Amit Shah and Virender Sehwag were talking to each other. The veteran batsman laughingly added that he was lying down quietly so that he could hear their conversation while not talking at all before the match ends.

As per Sachin Tendulkar in the show, he kept the same incident in his mind for India’s title clash against Sri Lanka as well. He said that while Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni were batting beautifully during India’s run-chase, he along with Virender Sehwag were sitting next to each other in the dressing room, having got out cheaply. He then jokingly recollected how he prohibited Sehwag to move from his place even if the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' had to go to the bathroom.

2011 World Cup final: A recap

Sachin Tendulkar’s strict superstitions apparently worked as India went on to lift the World Cup title after a gap of 28 years. MS Dhoni stayed till the end with an unbeaten 91* off 79 balls and was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his effort. Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir top-scored with 97 from 122 balls in India’s six-wicket victory.

Sachin Tendulkar records

Many Sachin Tendulkar records and statistics claim some of the major Test and ODI batting milestones of all time. With 100 centuries across his 664 international appearances, Tendulkar is 29 centuries ahead of the second-placed Ricky Ponting (71). The batting icon also leads the all-time run-scoring charts with 34,357 runs.

