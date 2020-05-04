Rahul Dravid Reveals Inside Story Behind Historic 270* Against Pakistan In 2004

Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid is one of the best batsmen the game has seen. Rahul Dravid has amassed over 10,000 runs in both Test and ODI formats and has played a significant role in several memorable wins for the country. Rahul Dravid, who is popularly known as 'The Wall', is known to be an epitome of determination and dedication.

Rahul Dravid shares an anecdote from Rawalpindi Test where he scored 270*

Rahul Dravid showcased another example of his grit and commitment when he scored a magnificent 270* to guide India to a famous 2-1 series win against Pakistan in their own backyard. The series was poised evenly 1-1 after the first two Tests and the series decider in Rawalpindi witnessed a gallant display of batting from Rahul Dravid. Prior to the third Test, Rahul Dravid was going through a rough patch with a series of low scores 6, 33 and 0. Rahul Dravid was under immense pressure but 'The Wall' stood tall in Rawalpindi.

After winning the toss, Sourav Ganguly decided to field first and Laxmipathy Balaji picked up four wickets with his skilful bowling to restrict Pakistan for a total of 224 on Day 1. India lost in-form opener Virender Sehwag early to Shoaib Akhtar. Rahul Dravid scored 15 at the end of Day 1 and went to score his highest individual score of 270. India went on to win the match by an innings and 131 runs to clinch series 2-1.

However, Rahul Dravid narrated an anecdote from the famous Test match in an interview with Star Sports. Dravid said that he remembers he was batting on 15 or something at the end of play on Day 1. He added that he had just gone down to have dinner with a few people that night and just happened to be sitting along with a few journalists. Dravid further said that he just felt really good about his batting at that stage and added that he felt that he had batted well for the 15 runs. In fact, he had batted well in the series with no significant score.

Dravid further revealed that after the dinner was done and he was leaving, he sort of made this off the cup remark to his friends that didn’t really mean that muc at the time. He said that if he got set the following day and batted for an hour, they’re going to see a big innings from him. He added that it just happened as he went on to score 270, after which the same people walked up to him and expressed astonishment as his prophecy coming true.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER