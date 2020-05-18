Rahul Dravid Senses Fear Amongst Athletes When Sport Returns Post COVID-19

The ongoing coronavirus crisis and India lockdown has prompted all sporting activities in the country to remain shut for a while. Even the highly anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) has been postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until further notice. Speaking about the current India lockdown and the global pandemic, former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid recently gave his take on the matter.

India lockdown: Rahul Dravid’s take on athletes resuming sports post coronavirus

Rahul Dravid recently appeared on the show Staying Ahead of the Curve – The Power of Trust on Facebook Live. In his appearance, the former Indian captain said that sportspersons will have a “sense of doubt or fear” in the initial days once sporting activities resume post the India lockdown. However, he also believes that the ongoing break will not pose a huge problem for athletes as he is of the opinion that this unexpected halt could possibly extend the careers of a few sportspersons.

Rahul Dravid also spoke about some of the challenges sportspersons will have to face once the lockdown is lifted. He said that after being out of the game for two or three months, a player may find it a bit difficult to trust their bodies for movements associated in their respective sports. He believed that before players can go all out with confidence, they will take up some time to regain full match and game fitness.

Rahul Dravid revealed that he has advised a lot of cricket players to use this time for some much-needed body rest. According to the batting icon, players will not be getting such a break from the game again. He said that by making good use of the break, cricketers can possibly elongate their careers by a few years during the fag end of their cricketing journey.

India lockdown: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s take on resuming cricket

Apart from postponing IPL 2020, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently said that there are no plans of staging any cricketing activities in the country as of now. However, he is now reportedly contemplating to go ahead with India’s tour of Australia later this year. Sourav Ganguly believes that the tour to Australia might be shortened due to the global pandemic.

