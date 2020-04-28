Rahul Dravid Feels He Could Have Played Cricket For 2 More Years: Paras Mhambrey

Former Indian cricketer Paras Mhambrey, who is currently coaching the India Under-19 and India A teams, recently credited Rahul Dravid for restructuring the Under-19 system in the country. Mhambrey believed that Rahul Dravid’s contribution towards youth cricket has immensely helped the national team. While Paras Mhambrey was appointed as the India Under-19 and India A coach in 2019, former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid was in the role from 2016 to 2019.

Paras Mhambrey hails Rahul Dravid’s contribution

Amid the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, Paras Mhambrey recently gave an interview to Cricbuzz. In the interview, Mhambrey stated that the current India Under-19 and India A structure is the “brainchild” of Rahul Dravid. He also praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) efforts of constantly organising away tours for Indian youth teams. He believes that youngsters today learn a lot from playing in challenging conditions like Australia and South Africa.

Paras Mhambrey, who represented India in two Tests and three ODIs, also said that the team management does a lot of work behind the scenes in order to ensure the fitness of young cricketers. He emphasised on the importance of monitoring youngsters till they are 23 or 24. The Under-19 coach then interestingly claimed that Rahul Dravid believes his career would have lasted two more years had he got the same kind of facilities the youngsters are receiving today.

Rahul Dravid career

Rahul Dravid made his international debut in 1996 and announced his retirement in 2012. The right-handed batsman has aggregated over 10,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs and is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Under his coaching, the India Under-19 team won the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Rahul Dravid net worth

According to sportzwiki.com, the Rahul Dravid net worth figure is estimated to be approximately US$23 million (₹175 crore). The Rahul Dravid net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Rahul Dravid net worth figure also comprises his salary through endorsement deals with brands like Reebok, Gillette, Castrol among several others.

Disclaimer: The above Rahul Dravid net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.