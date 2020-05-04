Rahul Dravid Reveals Getting Upset At Parents After Female Fan Refused To Leave His House

Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid was one of India's top players during the late 90s and the 2000s and commanded a fierce fan following. Dravid, famously dubbed as The Wall, was popular among women especially during his playing days. He recollects an incident when a fan turned up at his house and refused to leave. Here, let's recall the entire Rahul Dravid fan encounter and take a look at the Rahul Dravid net worth and investments.

Where does Rahul Dravid live? When a fan wanted to stay at Rahul Dravid's place

In a 2016 conversation with Vikram Sathaye on an episode of What The Duck, Rahul Dravid recalls an encounter when a female fan turned up at his place. Dravid says that he was back from a long tour and was sleeping till the evening and woke to find a fan had been waiting for him for over an hour. Dravid's mother had offered her tea and the former India captain had a conversation with his admirer. Things got murky when the fan in question who had travelled all the way from Hyderabad, refused to leave and said that she wanted to stay at his place. Dravid reveals that his family were upset but things sorted out and the incident served as a wake-up call to his parents.

Rahul Dravid net worth: Rahul Dravid endorsements

Rahul Dravid was the face of many brands during his playing career and despite his retirement, he remains associated with several top brands. Some of the major brands that Dravid endorses are Reebok, Philips, Google, Castrol, Max Life Insurance, Citizen, Skyline Construction, Gillette and World Trade Center Noida. It is reported that Dravid earns a hefty sum of ₹3.5 crore for his endorsements.

Where does Rahul Dravid live? Rahul Dravid house and investments

The question 'Where does Rahul Dravid live?' has been in the minds of many. Dravid bought his luxury designer house in Indira Nagar, Bengaluru in 2010. It is estimated that the present value of the Rahul Dravid house is around ₹4 crore. Although not known for his luxurious lifestyle, Dravid reportedly owns a number of luxury cars from brands like Mercedes Benz and BMW valued around ₹6 crore, as per Sportskeeda.

In 2017, Rahul Dravid was named as the brand ambassador of the Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC. In his post-retirement life, Dravid remains committed to several social movements. He has starred in campaigns by The Children’s Movement for Civic Awareness (CMCA) and UNICEF Supporter and AIDS Awareness Campaign. He is also the head coach of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Rahul Dravid net worth: Rahul Dravid NCA salary

The Rahul Dravid net worth figure is estimated to be around $23 million (₹165 crore) according to Sportzwiki. The Rahul Dravid net worth includes the reported ₹5 crore per annum salary in the last 2 years of his stint as the head coach of the India A and India Under-19 teams, a 100% rise from his salary during 2015 and 2016. That means his last monthly payroll was approximately ₹45 lakh. Now, as the head of the NCA, it is highly likely that Dravid draws a much higher monthly salary.

