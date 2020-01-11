Rahul Dravid Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements And Post Playing Career

Former India cricket captain Rahul Dravid celebrated his 47th birthday on January 11, 2020. Dravid was widely known for his temperament and his astute batting technique. Since his retirement in 2012, he continues to be associated with Indian cricket. Dravid has had a major role to play in unearthing many new, young stars in Indian cricket by being the head coach of the India Under-19s and India A teams from 2015 to 2019. Currently, he is the head of operations at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in his hometown of Bengaluru. On his 47th birthday, we look at Rahul Dravid's net worth, his endorsements and his post-cricket activities.

Happy Birthday to Namma Rahul Dravid!

Thank you for inspiring generations of cricket lovers during your playing days, and massive respect for dedicating your 2nd innings to building the next generation of Indian cricketers.

More power to The Wall!#HappyBirthdayDravid #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/xyN8g9kWVT — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) January 11, 2020

Rahul Dravid net worth

Rahul Dravid's net worth is estimated to be around $23 million (₹165 crore) according to Sportzwiki. Dravid reportedly earned around ₹5 crore per annum in the last 2 years of his stint as the head coach of the India A and India Under-19 teams, a 100% rise from his salary during 2015 and 2016. That means his last monthly salary was approximately ₹45 lakh. Now, as the head of the NCA, it is highly likely that Dravid draws a much higher monthly paycheck.

Rahul Dravid endorsements

Rahul Dravid continues to remain associated with several brands even after his retirement. Some of the major brands that Dravid endorses are Reebok, Philips, Google, Castrol, Max Life Insurance, Citizen, Skyline Construction, Gillette and World Trade Center Noida. It is reported that Dravid earns a hefty sum of INR 3.5 crore for his endorsements.

Rahul Dravid: Other luxurious investments

Dravid bought his luxury designer house in Indira Nagar, Bengaluru in 2010. It is estimated that the present value of his house is around ₹4 crore. Although not known for his luxurious lifestyle, Dravid reportedly owns a number of luxury cars from brands like Mercedes Benz and BMW valued around ₹6 crore, as per Sportskeeda.

In 2017, Rahul Dravid was named as the brand ambassador of the Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC. In his post-retirement life, Dravid remains committed to several social movements. He has starred in campaigns by The Children’s Movement for Civic Awareness (CMCA) and UNICEF Supporter and AIDS Awareness Campaign.

Rahul Dravid: A gentleman on and off the pitch

Wishing The Wall - Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday. His exploits in Test cricket are well known but we thought we would relive one of his knocks in ODIs against New Zealand.

#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/psUsTPw8Xt — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2020

Rahul Dravid has scored over 24000 runs for India in Tests and ODIs combined. He played for the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The recipient of India's third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan, Dravid was inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame in 2018. During his coaching term, India U19 finished as the runners-up in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2016 and won the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018.

(Image Courtesy: Royal Challengers Bangalore Official Twitter Handle)