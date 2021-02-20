Rahul Tewatia 'excited' To Share Dressing Room With Virat Kohli After Maiden India Call-up

Consistent showing for Haryana in domestic cricket and a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen all-rounder Rahul Tewatia break into the national team as the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the five-match T20I series against England. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the explosive middle-order batsman is really excited about sharing the dressing room with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

'Cannot wait to share the dressing room with him': Rahul Tewatia

"So far, I played against Virat Kohli in the IPL. Now I will play with him and share the dressing room with him. Cannot wait to share the dressing room with him and some of the best cricketers in world cricket. It will be all about learning from them and understanding how they compete against the best in the business and succeed," said Tewatia while speaking to ANI after being named in the Indian team.

India Vs England: T20I series

All the matches of the shortest format will be contested at the renovated Motera Stadium that had hosted the famous World Cup 2011 quarterfinal clash between eventual champions India and the then world champions Australia where the Men In Blue had brought curtains down on the Aussies' 12-year reign as world champions.

Coming back to the England T20I series, both former T20 world champions will be competing in a five-match series as a part of their preparations for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup that will be hosted in India later this year i.e. in October-November.

Here are the fixtures of the five-match T20I series:

1st T20I: 12th Mar (Ahmedabad)

2nd T20I: 14th Mar (Ahmedabad)

3rd T20I: 16th Mar (Ahmedabad)

4th T20I: 18th Mar (Ahmedabad)

5th T20I: 20th Mar (Ahmedabad)

