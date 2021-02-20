Delhi Capitals Skipper Shreyas Iyer Gears Up For A 'challenging' IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer is looking forward to a very challenging IPL 2021 and at the same time, he has also said that the new players who have joined the side for the 14th edition of the marquee tournament will bring a lot of experience to the squad.

'It's going to be challenging': Shreyas Iyer

"It's going to be challenging because if you look at the other teams, they have also framed their teams in a pretty unique way and obviously the core and strength have been pretty much similar for all the teams. The IPL can surprise you at any point in time and I feel this season is going to be more exciting" Iyer said in a statement issued by the franchise.

At the same time, the middle-order batsman also mentioned that the Delhi Capitals will look to follow their processes and not complicate anything.

"We need to keep things simple and focus on our processes, which we have been following in the last two seasons. We need to stick to the same routine and not complicate things. We need to see to it that we stick to the basics and get the best out of ourselves," he added.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Auctions

The runners-up of the previous edition acquired the services of experienced players such as Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith at a modest price of INR 2.2 crores while the experienced T20 players Tom Curran and Sam Billings were roped in for INR 5.25 crores and INR 2 crores respectively in Thursday's IPL Auctions.

Delhi in Dream11 IPL 2020

The Shreyas Iyer-led side who had finished third in the 2019 season were on a roll last year as they showcased a clinical performance on the field. They were also regarded as one of the firm favorites to win the showpiece event. Nonetheless, they did go on to suffer a few setbacks at the backend of the league phase.

Delhi beat Bangalore in their final group game to finish second in the points table and set up a clash against the mighty Mumbai in Qualifier 1 which they went on to lose by a mammoth 57 runs after being reduced to 0/3 in the second over during a stiff chase of 201.

Iyer & Co. then defeated the Orange Army in Qualifier 2 and looked to rewrite history against Rohit Sharma's brigade in the summit clash but it wasn't to be as the reigning champions made it a one-sided affair by registering a five-wicket win chasing 157.

In fact, Delhi could not get the better of the five-time champions even once in IPL 2020 in all the four matches that the two sides had featured in ( Two league games + Playoff & Final).

