Suresh Raina Aptly Calls Bond With MS Dhoni Same As THIS Iconic Bollywood Pairing

Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have been a vital cog of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side since the beginning of the tournament. Both the cricketers have played a vital role over the years in making CSK the second-best team in the history of the IPL. After recently announcing their retirements from international cricket, both the cricketers will be back in action in less than a month to play in the IPL 2020.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid Lauds Suresh Raina For His Outstanding Contribution To Indian Cricket

Raina retirement news

The Suresh Raina retirement news came moments after MS Dhoni called time on his career on August 15. Suresh Raina, in his message, addressed Dhoni and wrote that it was lovely playing with him, and with his heart full of pride, he chooses to join him in this journey.

Also Read: IPL Pays Tribute To Retired Suresh Raina Via 2018 Run Out Of Robin Uthappa; Watch Video

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina lavish praise on CSK and MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina, while speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, said that he is grateful to CSK and MS Dhoni, who has helped him grow as a player over the years. The left-hander added that the setup in the CSK camp is very professional as they take care of players well.

Also Read: Suresh Raina Remembers 'brother' Sushant With Throwback Pic, Hails SC Nod On CBI Probe

Suresh Raina knew MS Dhoni since their early days courtesy youth training camps held in 2003-2004. Both the players were amongst the first to be selected to play for the Indian national team courtesy the Talent and Research Development Wing of the BCCI, which was headed by Dilip Vengsarkar back in the early 2000s with the aim of picking the best performing and talented players from small towns.

Raina recalled the time in Bengaluru when he got to know MS Dhoni well and realised that he could be India's biggest gamechanger in the future. The southpaw remains grateful to Dhoni for supporting him and his family during tough times.

Two cricketing greats heading into the sunset 🌅



🎨 Karan Vanjara pic.twitter.com/MtAjlYRVb6 — ICC (@ICC) August 18, 2020

Also Read: When Virat Kohli Poked Fun At MS Dhoni In Pepsi Ad Ft. Suresh Raina; Watch Video

Over the year, CSK fans have showered lot of love to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina and even gave them the title of 'Thala' and 'Chinna Thala' respectively. Speaking about the love from CSK fans, Suresh Raina said that he will always be indebted to them and their love is pure and a blessing for him. Raina called Dhoni and himself like 'Jai and Viru', the famous duo from the 1975 film Sholay.

Dhoni retirement news

The Dhoni retirement news was made official by the CSK skipper himself on Saturday, August 15 by posting a video on Instagram, which reflected his entire journey in international cricket. Once the Dhoni retirement news went viral, fans and players took to social media and wished the CSK skipper for his next chapter in life.

IPL 2020 dates and venues

Coming to the IPL 2020 dates, the tournament is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final taking place on November 10. The IPL 2020 matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The tournament was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 but the BCCI decided to postpone the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(COVER IMAGE: CSK / TWITTER)