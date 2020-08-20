When Virat Kohli Poked Fun At MS Dhoni In Pepsi Ad Ft. Suresh Raina; Watch Video

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15. MS Dhoni's teammate and close friend Suresh Raina also followed in the CSK captain's footsteps as he also decided to hang his boots from international cricket. MS Dhoni has been one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket. Dhoni was a fan favourite during his playing days and his popularity knew no bounds which is why every brand wanted to have a piece of him.

Throwback to when MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina locked horns with young star Unmukt Chand

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain remains in the heart of the brand endorsements universe in India and has been associated with multiple brands across categories such as Pepsi, Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints, Mastercard, Netmeds, Cars24, Reebok, Aircel, Godrej, Panerai, Ashok Leyland, Powerade, Snickers, Dream11 and many more. Dhoni featured in multiple commercials for these brands and some of these were so unique that fans still can't get enough of them.

One such ad campaign was Pepsi's "Oh Yes Abhi!" campaign of the past, which focused on the youth. The ad campaign featured prominent Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. In fact, to leave an impact on the youth, the 2012 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand was also made a part of the ad campaign.

In the commercial, Unmukt Chand is shown entering the senior team's dressing room, all anxious to get hold of a Pepsi bottle. Also seen waiting are MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. When the four players come together, what follows is an entertaining war of words between the international stars and the youth icon.

MS Dhoni retirement: CSK captain's stats

The MS Dhoni stats are nothing short of spectacular, especially in the limited-overs formats. MS Dhoni stats include the 350 ODIs he played for Indian where he scored 10,773 runs at a staggering average of 50.58 and a strike-rate of 87.56. The CSK captain has 73 fifties and 10 centuries to his name in his ODI career. On the other hand, the Ranchi lad played 98 T20Is for India where he notched 1,617 runs at an average of 37.6 and a strike-rate of 126.13.

These MS Dhoni stats also include 90 Test appearances where he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. The 39-year-old scored 33 fifties, six hundreds and one double-hundred in a decade-long Test career.

IMAGE COURTESY: YOUTUBE/ VIKAS SINGH