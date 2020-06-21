Suresh Raina Pays Tribute To Galwan Martyrs, Says Respect For Soldiers Makes Him Proud

Suresh Raina shared a video of the final journey of the soldiers who were martyred in the faceoff with the Chinese forces at Galwan in Ladakh earlier this week. The ace cricketer said that he was proud of the soldiers and their spirit to protect the nation's borders.

Raina posts heartfelt tributes

This strange feeling of being pround and sad at the same time. My heart weeps for our Martyrs from the #BiharRegiment but seeing the respect in their final journey fills me with pride. #JaiHind #JaiHindKiSena pic.twitter.com/ya4qL1BAXM — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 20, 2020

In a post on his social media handles, Raina paid his tributes to those who were martyred stating that he felt proud and sad at the same time. He added that seeing the 'respect in their final journey' filled him with pride.

Soon after the incident was reported, Raina had tweeted condemning the violence unleashed by the Chinese long the LAC while expressing his sadness over the loss of 20 brave soldiers who led the fight from the front. He then mentioned that the country will forever be indebted to those brave hearts and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

The violence unleashed by the Chinese at the LAC is completely unprecedented. India is saddened by the loss of twenty brave soldiers and their CO who led from the front. We are forever in your debt. These days will never be forgotten.

RIP Brothers! #IstandwithIndianArmy pic.twitter.com/dlbrMIyqzu — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 18, 2020

Galwan valley incident

On the intervening night between June 15 and 16, the Indian Army and Chinese Army personnel were involved in a staff that escalated in a fight, resulting in the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers. At least 10 security personnel were held in captivity by the Chinese forces for more than a day as well. The Indian government has claimed that the standoff took place as the Chinese forces tried to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan valley in Ladakh.

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed that the entire Galwan valley was a part of Chinese territory. These claims were dashed away in a detailed statement by India's Foreign Ministry, which read that China's claims were "exaggerated and untenable" and that it was not in accordance with China's previous position. "We expect that the Chinese side will sincerely follow the understanding reached between the Foreign Ministers to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas, which is so essential for the overall development of our bilateral relations," MEA stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an all-party meeting on Friday, and later in the evening, in a short address to the nation, said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders.

He was at the all-party meeting to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment, action or counteraction.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

