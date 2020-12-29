Rajasthan Add Rahul Tewatia Tadka To India's Big Win In Boxing Day Test Versus Australia

The winners of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Rajasthan gave a Rahul Tewatia twist to India's big win against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to level the four-match series 1-1.

'Did 2020 just do a Tewatia?': Rajasthan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former champions had posted an image of stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and opener Shubman Gill complimenting each other and then mentioned that from being reduced to 36/9 (India's lowest-ever Test score) and then losing the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli (on paternity leave), and, frontline pacer Mohammed Shami (ruled out of the series due to wrist fracture), the visitors have come a long way to win the Boxing Day Test match at the MCG and leveling the series with two games still to play.

The 2008 winners then wondered 2020 pulled off a Tewtia.

36/9 😔

Kohli ❌

Shami ❌

Win at the MCG ✅

Series levelled 💪



Did 2020 just do a Tewatia? 🙊#AUSvsIND | 📸- @ICC pic.twitter.com/pKXNDcSPey — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 29, 2020

When Rahul Tewatia did the unthinkable

Rahul Tewatia had hammered Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over, the Rajasthan all-rounder almost nailed the perfect over by smacking six sixes in an over. This had happened during Rajasthan's season opener against northern-rivals Punjab where the Steve Smith-led side was chasing a mammoth total of 224. The southpaw had not even reached double figures in the first 20 deliveries. However, he went on to score his half-century off just 30 deliveries i.e. off the next 10 balls and finished with an unbeaten 31-ball 53 as the pace duo of Cottrell and Mohammed Shami were smashed to all corners of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The power-hitter helped Smith & Co. in crossing the finish line by four wickets and three balls to spare.

