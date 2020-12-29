Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes As India Register Famous Win Against Australia

Batting megastars Sachin Tendulkar & Virat Kohli came forward to laud Team India after they registered an empathic win in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. This was a much-needed win for India after a humiliating loss in the pink-ball Test match that was played at the Adelaide Oval 10 days ago and by the virtue of this win, they stay alive in the four-match series as the series is leveled at 1-1.

'Couldn't be happier'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, India's regular skipper Virat Kohli who is currently on paternity leave first lauded the amazing effort by the whole team and then went on to mention that he could not be happier for the boys especially the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane who led the team to victory amazingly.

What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here 💪🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 29, 2020

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar went on to say that to win a Test match without the services of key players including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami is a 'terrific achievement'. Furthermore, the Little Master also added that he loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series and then termed it as a 'Brilliant Win'.

To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement.



Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series.



Brilliant win.

Well done TEAM INDIA! 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/64A8Xes8NF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2020

Tendulkar's former opening partner as well as ex-Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag hailed a 'really special win at the MCG' and then wrote that it was a great determination and character from Team India. Lauding Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy, Viru also heaped praise on the Indian bowlers and youngster Shubman Gill.

A really special win at the MCG.

Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the fron,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill. pic.twitter.com/X3UO8H2LgR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2020

Australia bundled out for 200, India successfully chase 70

The Aussies in their second innings were bundled out for 200 as they could only manage to get a lead of 69 runs which means that the visitors needed just 70 runs to level the series 1-1. All-rounder Cameron Green top-scored for the hosts with 45 while debutant Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 3/37. In the chase, Gill and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane made short work, accomplishing the 70-run target in just 15.5 overs.

Earlier, Australia had begun their innings at 128/6 with just a 2-run lead and even though the lower-middle order, as well as the tail-enders, tried to stage a fightback, they were simply outdone by the Indian bowlers courtesy of a few remarkable bowling performances as they could only manage to add 67 runs to their overnight score.

