Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes Becomes First English Wisden Cricketer Of The Year Since 2005

Following an incredible 2019 season, England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Wednesday was named as the Wisden Cricketer of the Year 2020. Co-incidentally, Stokes becomes the second English cricketer after another all-rounder from the country, Andrew Flintoff to win the prestigious award. Andrew Flintoff was given the award back in 2005. Ben Stokes succeeds Virat Kohli, who has been winning the award since 2017. In January 2020, Ben Stokes was awarded the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy at the ICC Awards for being the Cricketer of the Year as well.



Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Star Ben Stokes To Race Against F1 Drivers In Virtual GP

Ben Stokes' World Cup 2019 performance

Ben Stokes was given the honour by Wisden following an incredible 2019 season. Last year, Ben Stokes helped England win their maiden World Cup title as well as help England level the Ashes on home soil. Ben Stokes' World Cup stats include 465 runs with the help of 5 fifties, including one in the final against New Zealand at Lord's. In the final, he remained unbeaten on 84 to help England recover from a disastrous 68 for 4 to 241 in 50 overs, which made England tie the match. He once again proved his worth with the bat during the Super Over by scoring 8 runs.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals And Rajasthan Royals Share A Hilarious Banter Over A Star All-rounder

Ben Stokes' Ashes 2019 heroics

In the third Ashes Test at Headingley, he scored a stunning 135 as England registered a miraculous win by chasing down an impossible target of 356. The final 74 runs he scored in the match came during his 10th-wicket partnership with Jack Leach in which the spinner scored only one run. His heroics with the bat in that Tests helped England draw the Ashes.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Star Robin Uthappa Aims For World Cup Spot Despite Not Playing Since 2015

Ben Stokes' IPL salary

Besides his England contract, Ben Stokes has earned a lot from playing the IPL as well. Ben Stokes was bought for a whopping ₹14.50 crore in IPL 2016 by Rising Pune Supergiant. In 2018, Ben Stokes was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a massive ₹12.50 crore and since then, he has been an important part of the side. The England all-rounder is set to play for Rajasthan Royals again in the IPL 2020.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Co-owner Manoj Badale Believes A Truncated IPL Is Still A Possibility

Ben Stokes net worth details

The Ben Stokes net worth figure has risen tremendously thanks to his all-round show in international matches for England. According to express.co.uk, Ben Stokes' current England contract is said to be worth £925,000 (₹8.68 crore). The Ben Stokes net worth figure is estimated at £8 million (₹75.02 crore).