Rajasthan Royals Star Ben Stokes To Race Against F1 Drivers In Virtual GP

With no cricket action taking place due to the UK lockdown, Rajasthan Royals' star all-rounder Ben Stokes on Thursday decided to swap cricket gear for racing gear. The cricketer is all set to enter F1 racing but on a virtual platform. Ben Stokes will take part in this weekend's F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix where the drivers will compete around a virtual Albert Park in Melbourne. The other drivers to take part in the event are Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Red Bull's Alex Albon, Williams George Russell, McLaren's Lando Norris and Williams Nicholas Latifi.

Ben Stokes tweets about his preparation for the F1 race

On Thursday, Ben Stokes tweeted pictures of his preparations for the virtual F1 Grand Prix. He wrote that after three days of F1 practise, he was going to race in his first custom F1 GP which he felt was incredibly hard. He also asked for a little assistance in his preparation for the event. The e-sport events are being held after the first eight races of the F1 season were either postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

3 days of practice so now going to do my first custom GP with 5 races in Australia...this is incredibly hard btw so need a little assistance 😂 pic.twitter.com/VRk04OvwuO — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 2, 2020

Aston Martin Red Bull racing welcomes Rajasthan Royals star Ben Stokes

Aston Martin Red Bull racing welcomed Rajasthan Royals star, Ben Stokes, to the Virtual GP world with a tweet. Here's what they tweeted.

IPL 2020: Will the tournament take place?

The future of IPL 2020 still remains uncertain despite the tournament being shifted to April 15 from its original date of March 29. In the latest development over the future of IPL 2020, the IPL franchises have decided to set a meeting with the BCCI for IPL 2020 only if the Indian government comes up with a fresh advisory beyond April 14. According to reports, one of the franchise officials stated that it will not make any sense to stage a meeting now as the future of the lockdown situation still looks uncertain.

Rajasthan Royals support BCCI decision to postpone IPL 2020

IPL side Rajasthan Royals last month tweeted in support of BCCI's decision to postpone IPL 2020 to April 15. The coronavirus outbreak has not only affected the cash-rich league, but also the entire cricket calendar. Rajasthan Royals stated that the health and safety of every player and fan is of ‘utmost importance’ to them. Ben Stokes will be important to Rajasthan Royals' bid for lifting the IPL 2020 trophy if the tournament does take place.

