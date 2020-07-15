Rajasthan Royals Star Riyan Parag Opens Up On 'CounterStrike' Improving His Cricket Skills

Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag has spoken about his love for gaming and Counterstrike and how it has helped his cricketing career. The 18-year-old has already established himself as one of the stars for the future, with consistent performances for Assam in the domestic circuit and Rajasthan Royals. Riyan Parag was also part of India's winning squad at the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup and became the youngest player to score an IPL half-century last year.

Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag plays CS: GO for four-five hours a day

Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag is an avid gamer and recently went up against CS: GO pro Ankit Panth and his Team Brutality putting up a strong fight over the best-of-5 matches. Ankit's team V3nom eventually won 3-2 but Red Bull Athlete Riyan Parag was excited to have taken on some of India’s best gamers and take it to the wire. In a chat with Red Bull, the IPL star revealed that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as his favourite game and tends to play CS: GO for about four-five hours in the day.

The Rajasthan Royals star said that he got around 820-830 hours in Counterstrike and spent a lot of time practising the game. Riyan Parag said that he watched a lot of professional videos and has this 'funda' that he wants to be good at whatever sport of games he plays.

The ultimate face-off between a CS:GO pro-athlete and a cricket champ.

This is CS:GO Frag Out. Who’s ready? 😎@V3nombiceps @ParagRiyan @rajasthanroyals



Head to https://t.co/2on7AgIsJj to know more. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/OQGRU74S6f — Red Bull India (@redbullindia) April 10, 2020

Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag reveals how Counterstrike helped him in cricket

The Rajasthan Royals star revealed that gaming has been a big part of his life. He added that in Counterstrike, a player has two-three things in your mind at a particular moment. The 18-year-old believes that those situations have helped him in different circumstances during matches. Riyan Parag said that while chasing a target, he has one part of his mind looking at the fielders, another part thinking about what the bowler might bowl and the third part of the mind is thinking of what he needs for that particular ball. The Rajasthan Royals star revealed that Counterstrike improved his concentration and believes that it has helped him with his cricket.

IPL: Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag talks about his CS: GO Frag Out experience

IPL star Riyan Parag spoke about his 'insane' experience going against pro gamers in CS: GO Frag Out. The Rajasthan Royals star said that he learnt many strategies from the matchups that he can incorporate in his daily matchmaking. The 18-year-old said that as a CS: GO amateur, playing against stars like Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth, Psy, RiX and others was surreal. The Rajasthan Royals sensation further said that the event was a reality check for him and said that while gaming looks easy, it is hard.

(Image Credit: Riyan Parag Instagram)