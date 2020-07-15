Sreesanth Gives Dancing Lesson To Birthday Boy Andre Nel In 2006 Jo'burg Test; Watch Video

Former South African cricketer Andre Nel represented his national side between 2001 and 2008 in all three formats of the game. The right-arm pacer was known for his aggression as he was involved in many on-field tussles with several cricketers. Perhaps Andre Nel’s most famous heated exchange with one of his opponents was when maverick Indian pacer S Sreesanth humbled him during the 2006 Johannesburg Test. To commemorate the occasion of Andre Nel’s birthday on Wednesday, here is a look back at the entire S Sreesanth vs Andre Nel 2006 episode that led to the entire Indian team and spectators burst into laughter.

S Sreesanth dancing lessons for Andre Nel at Wanderers, 2006

India, aided by veterans Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid among others, toured South Africa in 2006-07 for three Tests, five ODIs and a solitary T20I. In the opening Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, S Sreesanth was batting against a charged-up Andre Nel, who was hurling a series of bouncers to the tailender. After a while, Nel taunted the Indian cricketer for “lacking in courage”.

Much to everybody’s amusement, S Sreesanth charged down the wicket off the very next delivery and smacked the ball straight over the bowler’s head for a six. What followed after left everyone with breathless laughter as the tailender turned the Wanderers deck into a dance floor. Humbled by the strike and the Sreesanth dancing lessons, Andre Nel turned back to go to his bowling mark without displaying any reaction.

Sreesanth six in Test match followed by dancing lessons for Andre Nel, watch video

Andre Nel: A career roundup

Andre Nel made his international debut against West Indies in an ODI in 2001. He went on to represent his national side in 36 Tests, 79 ODIs and two T20Is till 2008. The pacer then announced his retirement from international cricket in March 2009. Throughout his journey with the South African cricket team, Andre Nel bagged 231 international wickets.

The cricketer also represented Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season (2008) of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he returned home for national duties midway into the season.

