Rajasthan Royals To Travel The Most During IPL 2020; Compensated With Lighter Schedule

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is scheduled to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council recently revealed the entire itinerary for the much-awaited season. As per the IPL 2020 schedule, all 60 matches will be taking place across three UAE venues, namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Rajasthan Royals itinerary for IPL 2020

Among all IPL 2020 franchises, the Rajasthan Royals appears to have the most scattered schedule. They are slated to play six matches in Dubai, another five in Abu Dhabi and the remaining three fixtures in Sharjah. While they are set to travel the most among all franchises, they will be benefitted by a late start. Since the IPL 2020 is set to kick off on September 19, the Rajasthan Royals will be playing their first match on September 22.

The RR squad for IPL 2020 consists of as many as six English and Australian cricketers combined. They are Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Andrew Tye, with a majority of them are currently in England for a limited-overs between England and Australia. The series will conclude on September 16 and the players are expected to reach Dubai a day later. However, upon reaching the desert country, they will be prone to a mandatory six-day quarantine bio-bubble in wake of the ongoing pandemic.

According to the Indian Express, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel is negotiating with Dubai authorities to achieve some relaxation for the late-arriving cricketers from England and Australia. A late start for the Rajasthan Royals, coupled with the ongoing negotiations, would enable the franchise to be at their full strength when they take on CSK in their tournament opener.

RR squad for IPL 2020

Steve Smith (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Shreyas Gopal, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas and Akash Singh.

IPL 2020: RR schedule

