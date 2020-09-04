IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Name Indian Brand APIS Honey As Official Partners

Rajasthan Royals, champions of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has always attracted various sponsors over the years because of the wide popularity of the cash-rich league and the noteworthy loyalty of the franchise's fans. The team's signature pink jersey gives them a distinctive look and also offers its sponsors significant brand exposure. With the new season just around the corner, the likes of Steve Smith and co. will flash a brand new sponsor on their jerseys.

Rajasthan Royals partners with Indian honey brand

Indian honey brand APIS has come on board as an associate sponsor for the Steve Smith-led RR squad for the IPL 2020. The brand will aim to make the most out of the cricket team's wide popularity and elevate their pan-India reach through the collaboration. The CEO of APIS, Panjak Mishra, expressed his excitement on the association with Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2020. He spoke about his plans to promote healthy living in the country.

Mishra stressed on how the ongoing pandemic has led citizens to introspect and choose a healthier lifestyle in order to improve their immunity. He also took the opportunity to speak about the benefits of consuming honey where he pointed out various health and medical benefits one can get by the consumption of honey.

Robin Uthappa, who will represent Rajasthan Royals this season, also spoke about how honey is a very important ingredient in a sports person's life and how it can help lead a healthy lifestyle. He emphasised on how the need of the hour is a healthier lifestyle and partnering with such a brand will give the right message to their fans. Mishra also hailed the RR squad for IPL as one of the most exciting ones of the league with their combination of experience and young talent.

Rajasthan Royals had also recently announced Indian sanitary pad brand 'Niine' as one of its official partners in a first-of-its-kind deal. With prominent players such as Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Sanju Samson and many more, these brands are bound to get significant visibility during the IPL 2020.

RR squad for IPL 2020 resumes training

Rajasthan Royals arrived in Dubai on August 20. From thereon, the players from the franchise had to undergo a seven-day quarantine period in order to adhere to the biosecurity measures of the city and to follow the guidelines of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). After meeting their guidelines, the players and the coaching staff of the team began their IPL 2020 training by grinding it out under floodlights at their nearby stadium.

RR Squad for IPL 2020

Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot,Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat,Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye.

