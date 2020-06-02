Steve Smith Turns 31: Rajasthan Royals Use KKR Owner's Famous Song For Birthday Video

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. The 31-year-old has established himself as one of the greatest batsmen of his generation and is a pillar in the Australian batting line-up across all formats of the game. On the Steve Smith birthday occasion, his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have wished their captain, featuring a montage of his moments on and off the field, while playing a famous Bollywood song in the background.

Steve Smith birthday: Rajasthan Royals wish their skipper on his birthday

In a video uploaded on their official Instagram account, Rajasthan Royals wished their captain Steve Smith on his 31st birthday with a video tribute. The Steve Smith birthday video featured moments from the Australian's life behind the scenes at the Jaipur franchise, with multiple ad shoots and insight into his net sessions. The former Australia captain can be seen shaking a leg thought out the video, while it also features some of his improvised shots on the pitch.

Incidentally, the Rajasthan Royals featured the song I Am the Best in their Steve Smith birthday video, a song which was originally picturized on IPL rivals KKR's co-owner Shahrukh Khan from the film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, a film that also starred KKR's other co-owner, Juhi Chawla.

Steve Smith Birthday: Smith open to play IPL 2020 if T20 World Cup gets postponed

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Steve Smith stated that he would prefer to play in the IPL if the T20 World Cup is postponed. The former Australian skipper said that he would want the World Cup to happen as the pinnacle for one-day or T20 cricket. However, if the tournament gets postponed, he would be open to playing IPL as it is a terrific domestic tournament. The futures of both the IPL and the T20 World Cup are in doubt to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Steve Smith will continue to lead the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the now postponed IPL 2020. Smith took over the captaincy from Ajinkya Rahane midway through last year and will hope to lead his team to title glory for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2008. Steve Smith has featured in 81 IPL games so far, scoring 2022 runs at an average of 37.44 and a strike-rate of 128.95. In his three seasons with the Royals, the Australian featured in 36 matches, scoring 759 runs.

