Yuvraj Singh Comes Up With Funny, Interesting Birthday Wish For KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh sent a hilarious birthday wish to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik on the occasion of his 35th birthday on Monday. Apart from Yuvraj Singh, Team India cricketers including skipper Virat Kohli also wished the wicketkeeper-batsman on his birthday.

Dinesh Karthik birthday: Yuvraj Singh message for KKR skipper

Yuvraj Singh, in his tweet, said that he hopes Dinesh Karthik is not blowing batteries instead of candles on his birthday. Yuvraj Singh called Dinesh Karthik 'Mr.Energiser', which is a direct reference to the Tamil Nadu star's energetic and restless personality on and off the field. Yuvraj also wished Karthik and his squash star wife Dipika Pallikal the best.

I hope you’re not blowing batteries instead of candles on your birthday Mr. Energiser 🤨😂 happy birthday bud @DineshKarthik 🎂 god bless! Hope you & Dipika are doing well in these tough times ❤️ — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 1, 2020

Dinesh Karthik birthday: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma send wishes

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also wished Dinesh Karthik with a message in which he wrote that the year 2020 gives him a lot of happiness and also brings lot of success. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma thanked KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik for his memorable knock in the final of the Nidahas Trophy. Dinesh Karthik IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also wished their skipper on his birthday

Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik 🎂 May this year bring you loads of happiness and success. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2020

Dinesh Karthik birthday: KKR skipper awaits IPL return

With IPL being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dinesh Karthik's wait to lead the KKR side continues. Karthik was signed by KKR in the 2018 edition and has been leading the side in IPL since then. During the IPL 2020 trading window, the Tamil Nadu player was retained by the KKR franchise for ₹7.4 crore (US$1 million) for the IPL 2020 season.

Coming to his international career, Dinesh Karthik made his debut for India back in 2004 against England at Lord's in an ODI. Since then, Dinesh Karthik has played 94 ODIs for the country and has scored 1,752 runs with an average of 30.52. In Test cricket, Dinesh Karthik debuted against Australia back in 2004. Karthik has featured in 26 Test matches and has scored 1025 runs with an average of 25.00. In T20Is, Dinesh Karthik has played 32 matches and scored 399 runs with an average of 33.25.

(IMAGE: RAJKUMAR YUVI VJ / TWITTER)