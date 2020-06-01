Virat Kohli, Harsha Bhogle Lead 35th Birthday Wishes For KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik, the skipper of the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders, celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday with Team India skipper Virat Kohli leading the way in wishing the Tamil Nadu player. The Board of Control for Cricket in India also wished the cricketer on his birthday. Dinesh Karthik made his ODI debut for India as a 19-year-old in late 2004 but never cemented his place in the side. The 35-year-old was also a part of the India team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

Dinesh Karthik birthday: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma send wishes

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished Dinesh Karthik with a message in which he wrote that the year 2020 gives him a lot of happiness and also brings lot of success. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma thanked KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik for his memorable knock in the final of the Nidahas Trophy.

Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik 🎂 May this year bring you loads of happiness and success. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2020

Harsha Bhogle's birthday wish for Dinesh Karthik

Cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle also wished Karthik on his birthday and wrote that he is looking forward to watch the cricketer on the field, whenever the time comes.

A very happy birthday to the cheerful @DineshKarthik. Wish you many more. Look forward to seeing you on the field, whenever that moment comes. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 1, 2020

Dinesh Karthik birthday: Messages from other Team India players

Happy Birthday Dino. Hope you have a great one with the fam. Cheers and god bless. 🥳 @DineshKarthik — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 1, 2020

Happy birthday @DineshKarthik Bless you.. have a good one ✅ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 1, 2020

Happy birthday @DineshKarthik bro, have a great one. Stay blessed 🤗 pic.twitter.com/zsySCIdBMt — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 1, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik , have a great day and beyond. — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 1, 2020

Dinesh Karthik net worth

According to networthclub.com, the net worth of Dinesh Karthik is estimated to be around $5 to $6 million. The Dinesh Karthik net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player. Apart from earning from his BCCI contract, the Dinesh Karthik net worth also includes his IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). the franchise retained the cricketer for ₹7.40 crore for the tournament initially slated to commence on March 29.

Dinesh Karthik house

In 2017, Dinesh Karthik appeared in an Asian Paints commercial through their web series Where The Heart Is. He appeared in the first season of the series along with his wife Dipika Pallikal. In the video, the couple can be seen giving a tour of their house in Chennai which they bought together after their wedding. In what appears to be a lavish residence, both Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal gave a tour of their rooms, halls and also the cabinet where they keep their respective sporting kits and equipment.

(IMAGE: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS / TWITTER)