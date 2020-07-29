Rajat Bhatia Retirement: IPL 2012 Winner's Net Worth, Salary And Life Post Cricket

India’s domestic cricket veteran and former Delhi all-rounder Rajat Bhatia recently announced his retirement from all forms of the game. He made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the inaugural season and he has also represented franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiant. He enjoyed much success at the Kolkata Knight Riders camp, both individually and as a team member, as he was one of the members who lifted the top crown in 2012. In the light of Rajat Bhatia retirement announcement, here is a look at details regarding his net worth.

Rajat Bhatia retirement: How much is Rajat Bhatia net worth?

According to networthspedia.com, the Rajat Bhatia net worth is estimated to be somewhere between ₹7 crore to ₹35 crore (US$1 million to US$5 million). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from various Indian state associations (former domestic teams) like Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Uttarakhand. The Rajat Bhatia net worth also includes the salary he received from representing different IPL franchises. While he took field for the Rising Pune Supergiant between 2016 and 2017 to cap-off his IPL journey, he was retained by the franchise for ₹60 lakh (US$80,167) prior to the 2017 season. Before his outing for the now-defunct franchise, the all-rounder was purchased by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2014 for Rs. 1.7 crore (US$227,190).

It is estimated that Bhatia's salary while playing for KKR was ₹50 lakh per season, since it was the amount the franchises paid on an average to a player from a 'catchment area' who didn't represent India and was not part of the auction. As a result, his overall IPL earnings could come to ₹6.1 crore approximately.

Bhatia is now expected to play a role in developing cricket biomechanics in the country post retirement.

Rajat Bhatia retirement: Rajat Bhatia’s career stats

One of the veterans in the domestic circuit, Rajat Bhatia made his first-class debut in 1999. Throughout his 21-year journey, he played 112 First-class matches, and the all-rounder was an instrumental member of Delhi's Ranji Trophy title win in 2007 where he amassed 512 runs in seven matches. He made his final appearance in each of the three formats for his domestic side in 2019.

Across his 112 First-class and 119 List A appearances, Bhatia scored 6,482 and 3,038 runs respectively with 20 centuries and 49 half-centuries. With a ball in hand, he bagged 137 and 93 wickets in both formats. In IPL, he played 95 matches and scored 342 runs at an average of 11.40 and held a strike-rate of around 120. He also picked up 71 wickets at an average of 28.45.

