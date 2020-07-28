Where Is Laxmi Ratan Shukla Now? Ex-Bengal Cricketer's Life After Long IPL Stint With KKR

Former Indian cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2008 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. In the IPL 2012, he was part of KKR’s victorious campaign alongside Sunil Narine, Yusuf Pathan and then captain Gautam Gambhir. While he has been a part of an IPL-winning team, the cricketer was not given enough opportunities in the playing XI in the subsequent seasons. Here is a look at some insights regarding where is Laxmi Ratan Shukla now and a roundup of his cricketing career.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Confident In Rohit Sharma, Reckons He Has Bright Future In Test Cricket

Where is Laxmi Ratan Shukla now? What has the cricketer been up to?

To answer the ‘Where is Laxmi Ratan Shukla now?’ query, it is important to know the happenings in his life besides his initial IPL career for KKR. The Bengal-born cricketer is a Ranji Trophy veteran and renowned as a quality all-rounder for his state team. He was drafted into the KKR set-up for the inaugural IPL season on the back of some impactful all-round performances for Bengal in the domestic circuit.

Moreover, Laxmi Ratan Shukla has also played three ODIs for India when he made his international debut in 1999. After announcing his retirement from all forms of the game in 2015, Shukla found a new career in politics. He is currently a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and a minister in the West Bengal government.

Also Read | Dinesh Karthik Names Ex-India Captain Who Spotted MS Dhoni's Talent Before Sourav Ganguly

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic, Laxmi Ratan Shukla donated an undisclosed amount to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in West Bengal. In March, he donated the amount from his MLA salary as well as the pension he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player. While speaking with PTI in July, he revealed that his wife Smita had contracted the disease after she was tested positive for coronavirus. His family members were put in quarantine thereafter.

Where is Laxmi Ratan Shukla now? Career stats of IPL 2012 winning player

From his IPL debut in 2008 to his final appearance in 2014, Laxmi Ratan Shukla played 47 matches where he scored 405 runs and picked 15 wickets. His First-Class and List A career has yielded much staggering numbers for the cricketer with both bat and ball. In 137 First-Class matches, he scored 6,217 runs while in 141 List A matches, he scored 2,997 runs. Overall, he picked up 315 wickets in both formats.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Slammed By Indian Governing Body Of Disabled Cricketers For Lack Of Empathy

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly's 4 Biggest Moves As BCCI President So Far After 9-month Tenure Ends

Image credit: Laxmi Ratan Shukla image from IPLT20.COM