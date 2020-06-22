Rajeev Shukla Says BCCI's Decision On IPL 2020 Will Be In The Country's Interest

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Rajeev Shukla expressed his confidence in BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) decision to suspend this year's edition of the Indian Premier League saying that it would be in the "interest of both country and cricket". The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. Last year's finalists and multiple-time champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were supposed to lock horns in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

'As far as IPL is concerned ...': Rajeev Shukla

"As far as IPL is concerned, they are keeping an eye on this and will take a proper decision on it. We have to see the benefit of our country, whatever would be in the interest of our country and cricket," Shukla told ANI. "They will take a proper step, there is no worry. They will take a good decision while keeping in mind everything. I don't think that we should comment on anything before the decision," he added.

IPL 2020 likely to be held between September and November

It has been learned that the BCCI is planning to conduct the marquee event later this year. According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, the BCCI might stage the IPL 2020 from September 26 to November 8. The dates can be altered depending on ICC's call on the fate of the T20 World Cup, which is expected to be postponed to next year in all likelihood. Recently, Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings claimed that hosting the T20 World Cup with 16 teams this year in Australia would be 'unrealistic', which has almost virtually paved the way for the IPL to take place.

The report further states that Bengaluru and Chennai are two venues in consideration for staging the tournament where monsoon is not as severe. Mumbai was also one of the venues that were in contention due to the availability of more stadiums and good connectivity to hotels. However, the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai is dire and the number of cases is increasing at a rapid pace which is why it is unlikely that the IPL 2020 will be played there. Reportedly, the BCCI is trying to conduct IPL 2020 in one or two states.

The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to conduct the tournament safely. The Sourav Ganguly-led board will be issuing strict guidelines to ensure the safety of all players and staff if the tournament goes ahead. Hotels will be booked in advance and charter flights will remain on standby. The matches will be played behind closed doors.

The board has reportedly started informal talks with franchisees over the start of the tournament in September and is confident of going ahead with the plan. If the IPL 2020 gets canceled, the BCCI will suffer enormous losses of around ₹4,000 crores, which will be a massive dent to the board's finances.

