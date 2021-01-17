Raman Credits Shastri For 'Reviving A Battered' Team, Vaughan Impressed By Indian Coach

Bouncing back from a humiliating loss at the Adelaide in the first Test, Team India have scripted a heroic tale in Australia so far, with the Men in Blue staging a resilient fightback in the final battle at the Gabba as well. Amidst India's gutsy comeback, while there have been several players stepping up to the occasion, Head Coach Ravi Shastri has been credited for 'reviving' the team in Australia after the departure of skipper Virat Kohli.

After the Men in Blue's fightback at the Gabba on Sunday, India Women's coach WV Raman rushed to credit Shastri for making 'men out of boys' in the ongoing tour. Raman was referring to the squad marred with injuries which has forced the management to field a relatively inexperienced playing XI in the final Test of the series at the Gabba. Pointing at the severe backlash faced by Shastri after India's Adelaide rout, he also stated that the Head Coach sometimes gets 'trolled' without any reason.

Moreover, former England skipper Michael Vaughan also lauded Shastri for managing the Indian team. "He deserves a lot of credit for making them believe they could compete once Virat Kohli had gone home," tweeted Vaughan, who had earlier predicted that the Indian team would be whitewashed by the Australians.

Sundar-Thakur's resilient fightback

With India and Australia both gunning for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in the final Test at Gabba, the visitors staged a resilient comeback on Sunday after the top order collapsed to the lethal pace attack led by Josh Hazlewood. The Australians managed to dismiss the entire top order cheaply after notching up 369 in the first innings and set their eyes on a massive lead. However, debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur played a spoilsport in the Australian party as the duo stitched a century-long stand. Sundar went on to score 62 runs off 144 deliveries while Shardul Thakur contributed with 67 runs off 119 deliveries, smashing nine fours and one maximum.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia on Day three at the Gabba as he bagged a fifer, helping the hosts bowl out a dangerous India for 336 runs. A spectacular and resilient knock from Washington Sundar along with Shardul Thakur propelled India to falling just 33 runs short of taking the lead in the first innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider.

