Washington Sundar Smashes 'No-Look Six' During Gabba Fightback, Fans Draw Dhoni Comparison

With India and Australia both gunning for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in the final Test at Gabba, the visitors staged a resilient comeback on Sunday after the top order collapsed to the lethal pace attack led by Josh Hazlewood. The Australians managed to dismiss the entire top order cheaply after notching up 369 in the first innings and set their eyes on a massive lead. However, debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur played a spoilsport in the Australian party as the duo stitched a century-long stand.

Washington Sundar, played an absolute cracker innings, as he put away the good balls and smashed the others, in a bid to keep the scoreboard ticking. However, the moment of the day was Sundar's 'no-look six' which caught the eye of commentators and fans alike. The debutant from Tamil Nadu smashed Australia's lone-spinner Lyon for a massive maximum over mid-wicket without moving his head. The shot which nearly symbolized his innings and intent has been lauded across social media.

No look shot for six @Sundarwashi5

Tracer buller cover drive @imShard

Upper cut @siraj — A.l.Vignesh (@its4vignesh) January 17, 2021

The no-look six is what Srinath used to attempt with his eyes on the heavens from back-lift to follow-through. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) January 17, 2021

A 21 year test debutant hitting a no-look six 6️⃣ 🔥 against one of the best Test bowling attack team..That's Washington Sundar for you 🇮🇳💙#AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS #GabbaTest

pic.twitter.com/Okfqk4mLN5 — Satyam Singh (@satyam_2044) January 17, 2021

Did that six from Washington Sundar remind anyone of THIS OG No-look six from MSD? #AUSvIND #GabbaTest #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ABKD0J81IN — Tanay Tiwari (@Tanay_Tiwari) January 17, 2021

India bowled out for 336

Sundar went on to score 62 runs off 144 deliveries while Shardul Thakur contributed with 67 runs off 119 deliveries, smashing nine fours and one maximum.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia on Day three at the Gabba as he bagged a fifer, helping the hosts bowl out a dangerous India for 336 runs. A spectacular and resilient knock from Washington Sundar along with Shardul Thakur propelled India to falling just 33 runs short of taking the lead in the first innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider. Debutant Washington Sundar carried on with the onslaught after Shardul Thakur's departure and was dismissed by Starc for 62 runs after having faced 144 deliveries and smashing seven fours and a six. Hazlewood, who already had three wickets in his bag from the first two sessions, dismissed Navdeep Saini after which a clean bowled that dismissed Siraj.

India lost the big wicket of skipper Ajinkya Rahane to a poor shot just before lunch as they reached 161 for four on the third day of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia here on Sunday. This was after Mitchell Starc induced a thick edge off Rahane for Matthew Wade to complete a comfortable catch in the slip cordon after the India captain had got away with similar shots twice in the first hour of play. The visitors started with their overnight pair of Rahane (37) and Cheteshwar Pujara (25) adding 43 runs before the latter fell to anear unplayable delivery by Josh Hazlewood in only his second over of the day.

