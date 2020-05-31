Ramiz Raja Says Babar Azam Can Learn Captaincy Techniques From Kohli & Williamson

Ramiz Raja has gone on to say that Babar Azam can learn captaincy techniques from the Indian skipper as well as batting megastar Virat Kohli and, the charismatic New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Azam is officially the limited-overs captain of the Pakistan team. He was appointed as the T20I skipper at the end of last year while he was named the ODI captain earlier this month.

'There are two role models': Ramiz Raja



Raja on his official YouTube channel went on to say that there are two role models in international cricket from which the star batsman can understand and learn about captaincy techniques. The first one being Virat Kohli’s captaincy model, which is aggressive. He then mentioned that Kohli has a strong body language and that he is passionate and emotional on the cricket field which enhances the performance of the top-ranked ODI batsman with that sort of body language and challenges his team. Raja also added that Virat's tactics are paying off as he is getting glorious results from these aggressive captaincy tactics.



Talking about Kane Williamson's captaincy tactics, the 1992 World Cup winner mentioned that the New Zealand captain is a slow individual and that he does his captaincy slowly. Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added that Kane neither gets emotional on the cricket field nor does he have a strong body language like Kohli but follows the process and that the Black Caps skipper's selection is brilliant.

Babar Azam is regarded as the new superstar of the Pakistan cricket team. He has been compared with Indian skipper as well as batting megastar Virat Kohli ever since Azam surpassed Kohli to become the fastest to reach 1000 T20I runs in 2018. Babar had an outstanding World Cup 2019 where he had amassed close to 500 runs.

