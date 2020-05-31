'I Was Always In His Ear': Virat Kohli Thinks MS Dhoni Observing Him Led To Captaincy Nod

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli offered some insight into how he was chosen as the captain of India, revealing that his predecessor MS Dhoni had a huge role to play it. Elaborating on the process involved in becoming the captain, Virat Kohli said that it wasn't possible for someone to become a skipper overnight and revealed that he was observed by MS Dhoni for a long period of time before the trust was built. Speaking to spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli spoke about the process involved and the time taken by his predecessor in observing, picking and grooming his successor.

'I was always in MS's ears'

I think a large portion of me becoming captain was also to do with him (MSD) observing me for a long period of time. It just can't happen like he goes and selectors say 'you become captain'," Kohli replied to a specific question on the process of becoming the leader of the team. "The guy who is there, he takes responsibility and says okay I think this is the next guy and I will tell you how he is going and then slowly that transition is formed.

"I think he played a big role in that and that trust you have to build over, say six seven years, it just doesn't happen overnight," Kohli said. "I think that is the transition that slowly happens, then with your entry in the game you start talking to the captain regularly. "I was always in MS's (Dhoni) ears, standing next to him, 'yeh kar sakte ho, woh kar sakte ho (can we try these things), what do you think, he would deny a lot of things but he would discuss a lot of things as well, so he got a lot of confidence that I can do this (captain) after him," the skipper said.

'Never in my wildest dreams'

Virat Kohli told Ashwin that he was always inclined to leading the side, although he had never thought of becoming the skipper. The Men in Blue skipper reminded his teammate of how both started their gig for the national side almost at the same time and made their debut one after the other. Virat Kohli revealed that once he entered the Test XI, it was all about playing every game, making strategies for the team, and wanting himself to be a point of discussion for in the team meeting.

