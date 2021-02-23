RAN-W Vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Jharkhand Women's T20 2021

The Ranchi Roses Women will face the Bokaro Blossoms Women in the 19th match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on February 24, 2021. Here is our RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team and RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 top picks and our match preview.

RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Another highly successful domestic series will come to an end for the Jharkhand State Cricket Association as the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament draws to a close on February 25. With 16 points from 7 matches, this will be a last-ditch effort from the Ranchi Roses who are looking for a place in the finals. The Roses are currently in third place on the table behind the Dumka Daisies, who have 18 points from their complete set of eight games.

Going up against the Roses is the best side of this tournament, the Boarko Blossoms. The Blossoms have dominated each of their opponents at the series so far, going down against just the Dumka Daisies in match 11. With 6 wins from 7 games, the side has a massive 24 points to its name and is at the top of the table. Even with a loss in this match, the Blossoms are sure to go on to the finals on February 25. The last match between the two sides ended with a close 2-wicket victory for the Blossoms.

RAN-W vs BOK-W playing 11 prediction

Ranchi Roses Women - Anamika Kumari, Ila Khan (wk), Monika Murmu (c), Durga Murmu, Nidhi Buley, Israni Soren, Chandmuni Purty, Simran Mansoori, Mousami Pal, Sifan Hasnain, Tanvi Ranjana

Bokaro Blossoms Women - Indrani Roy (wk), Ritu Kumari, Riya Raj, Ishaan Gupta, Ragini Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (c), Arti Kumari, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Neha Kumari Shaw

RAN-W vs BOK-W Key Players

Ranchi Roses Women - Monika Murmu, Durga Murmu, Sifan Hasnain

Bokaro Blossoms Women - Indrani Roy, Arti Kumari, Ritu Kumari

RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ila Khan

Batswomen: Indrani Roy, Durga Murmu, Monika Murmu, Ritu Kumari

Allrounders: Nidhi Buley, Anita Manjhi, Arti Kumari

Bowlers: Sifan Hasnain, Neha Kumari Shaw, Pallavi Bhardwaj

RAN-W vs BOK-W match prediction

According to our RAN-W vs BOK-W match prediction, the Bokaro Blossoms Women will win this match.

Note: The RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction and RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team and RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

