Rangana Herath Birthday: Lankan Spinner Takes 2 Stunning Catches In Australia, Watch Video

Iconic Sri-Lankan leg-spinner Rangana Herath celebrates his 42nd birthday on March 19, 2020. To celebrate the former Sri Lankan Test captain's career, Cricket Australia looked back at two stunning catches that the athletic leg-spinner pulled off in 2012. Have a look at the nostalgic videos from Cricket Australia.

Rangana Herath birthday: Rangana Herath one-handed catch

Cricket Australia posted a compilation of two of Herath's most fascinating catches on Australian soil. The first one came in the final of the Commonwealth Bank Tri-nation ODI series of 2012. Australia were batting first and put forward a solid opening partnership in the form of David Warner's 163 and Matthew Wade's 64. However, Wade's wicket fell in the 24th over when the southpaw lofted a Nuwan Kulasekara delivery towards long on. An athletic Herath ran back towards the ball and caught it with one hand, much to his own surprise. The catch helped Sri Lanka lessen the impact the Australian batting had on them but Australia managed to get to 321 and the total proved a little too much for the Sri Lankans to reach.

Two Rangana Herath hangers!



To celebrate the Sri Lankan spinner's 42nd birthday, enjoy the two stunning catches he took against Australia in 2012.

The second video comes from the 2012 Boxing Day Test between Australia and Sri Lanka. In the first Australian innings, Australia had already gotten a lead over Sri Lanka as captain Michael Clarke made a sensational hundred. When the experienced Michael Hussey came to bat lower down the order, he also scored some vital runs before lofting a Tilakaratane Dilshan delivery towards long on. Herath came in to take the catch and took another one-handed blinder to dismiss Hussey. However, Australia won the Test match by an innings and 201 runs.

Rangana Herath birthday: Rangana Herath stats and what is Rangana Herath age?

Sri Lankan leg spinner Rangana Herath age is now 42. As a veteran who also captained Sri Lanka, the Rangana Herath record in Test cricket is quite impressive. Rangana Herath stats for Test cricket at the time of his retirement had 433 wickets and an economy of 2.80. Rangana Herath stats for ODI cricket show 74 Test wickets at an economy of 4.37.

