Road Safety World Series: Mahela Jayawardene Slams Fan For Questioning His Patriotism

Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene was recently involved in an altercation with a fan on Twitter. After the said fan questioned Jayawardene’s patriotism for skipping the ongoing Road Safety World Series, the cricketer retaliated on the micro-blogging site. The ongoing five-team Road Safety World Series is a T20 cricket competition launched by Maharashtra’s Safety Cell for raising awareness about road safety.

Road Safety World Series: Mahela Jayawardene hits back at fan on social media

The ongoing Road Safety World Series features some of the biggest cricketing names from India, Australia, England, West Indies and Sri Lanka. While several former players from Sri Lanka are representing Sri Lanka Legends in the tournament, their 2014 T20 World Cup-winning player Mahela Jayawardene decided to skip the event. When the Sri Lankan legend was questioned about his patriotism by a fan, the cricketer himself to Twitter and posted a response.

This is a exhibition tournament to promote road safety in india.. not a international tournament and people are getting paid to play in this.. I personally had other commitments to my family during this period. I hope this will clear what ever misguided information Being posted. https://t.co/mF3rekZxDQ — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) March 9, 2020

Sri Lanka Legends in Road Safety World Series

Sri Lanka Legends started their Road Safety World Series campaign with a win against Australia Legends by 7 runs. However, they lost their second match to hosts India Legends by 5 wickets. Sri Lanka Legends will now face South Africa Legends on March 13.

