Ranji Trophy Final To Be Played Behind Closed Doors Following Coronavirus Crisis: Report

The ongoing Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal is turning out to be a feisty affair. At the end of Day Four of the Ranji Trophy final, Bengal trail Saurashtra by 71 runs with the loss of six wickets. However, as per recent reports, the last day of the Ranji Trophy final will be played behind closed doors as a precaution against the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

How things stand at the end of Day Four of the Ranji Trophy final

Reports suggest that Ranji Trophy final will continue behind closed doors

BCCI officials were forced to make this call due to the growing concerns surrounding the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease across the country. Additional reports across Indian publications state that Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is heavily debating this year's IPL 2020 tournament as well. Multiple reports suggest that IPL 2020 could be postponed or even cancelled this year with the participation of foreign players in major doubt. It remains to be seen whether we will see the IPL 2020 tournament move forward as planned this year but we should expect some official announcements in the next few days at the very least.

Cheteshwar Pujara playing through pain barrier for Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy final

Pujara plays 👀



Fighting a throat infection and fever yesterday, he is out to bat first thing on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final



Live report: https://t.co/vk8aT2JZZd

Ball-by-ball: https://t.co/zYCBOX6JJ6 pic.twitter.com/Y94tGCX3Bx — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 10, 2020

IPL 2020 under risk due to widespread Coronavirus pandemic

