Here's What Aaron Finch Has To Say About Prospect Of Playing IPL 2020 Behind Closed-doors

Aaron Finch will be representing the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore Royal Challengers in the 13th edition of the IPL which gets underway on March 29. The Bengaluru outfit will be looking to end their title drought by lifting their maiden trophy this season after falling at the final hurdle on three occasions. However, the team's new recruit Finch feels that it would be weird to play in empty stadiums.

'It would be weird': Aaron Finch

While speaking to a sports news website, Aaron Finch said that it would be weird to play in an empty stadium as one gets so accustomed to the atmosphere of the fans who ride the momentum. Finch also spoked about the support for the tournament from the Australian fans. Meanwhile, the Australian limited-overs vice-captain lauded the franchises for updating players pretty much daily on how that looks and will affect anything going forward.

At the same time, the 2015 World Cup-winner also added that it is going to be tough and he has no doubts that there will be some restrictions in place for teams, fans and grounds.

How will the Coronavirus affect IPL 2020?

Not so long ago, BCCI head Sourav Ganguly had claimed that IPL 2020 will go on unhindered and there was no threat to the tournament from the Coronavirus epidemic. Things have changed since then as the Coronavirus epidemic continues to spread globally and major sporting events have been affected by the same. Cricket's biggest tournament, the Indian Premier League, was all set for its 13th season which was due to begin on March 29 in Mumbai.

According to a few reports that have surfaced, the IPL Governing Council is now looking into ways regarding how it can mitigate the risks that the spectators and players are exposed to when the mega-tournament begins. It is being reported that the easiest way to mitigate the risks posed by the Coronavirus epidemic is to hold IPL 2020 behind closed doors for the first 15 days of the tournament. This is perhaps the simplest decision that the IPL GC can take as shortening or moving the tournament will adversely affect the cricket calendar.

Meanwhile, the foreign players are likely to be unable to participate in the tournament till April 15, on account of the visa curbs.

