Ranji Trophy: Furious Yusuf Pathan Refuses To Walk Off After Umpire Rules Him Out

Mumbai made a winning start to their 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season after beating Baroda by 309 runs in the first round at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday. Prithvi Shaw stole the show with his double hundred on a comeback from a doping ban. However, one of the major talking points of the match was the Baroda batsman Yusuf Pathan refusing to walk after been given out by the on-field umpire in the second innings.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Thrash Baroda By 309 Runs

Ranji Trophy: Yusuf Pathan refuses to walk after given out

Also Read: IPL: Ajinkya Rahane Moves To Delhi Capitals For The Upcoming Season

The incident occurred in the 48th over of Baroda’s second innings when all-rounder Yusuf Pathan was adjudged out for bat-and-pad catch to short-leg. Pathan was unhappy with the decision and refused to walk off. Ultimately Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane had to get involved to make him understand the situation before the 37-year-old walked back to the pavilion shaking his head in disagreement. Replays showed that the ball had actually hit the pads and did not find the edge of the bat. Since there is no Decision Review System (DRS) in first-class cricket games in India, Pathan could not use the review system to save his wicket.

Also Read: Yusuf Pathan Inaugurates Cricket Academy Of Pathans (CAP) In Lucknow



Ranji Trophy: Mumbai vs Baroda highlights

In the first innings, Mumbai had made 431 before bundling out Baroda for 307 in the first innings. Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw slamming a quick-fire 202 in the second innings as the team declared the innings at 409/4. Chasing a massive target of 534-runs in the 2nd innings, Baroda were bowled for just 224 runs. Shams Mulani ended with figures of 4-72, as the 41-time domestic champions went for the kill. The left-arm spinner was ably supported by off-spinner Shashank Attarde (2-61) and medium-pacer Akash Parkar (2-16) as Mumbai fetched 6 points. Mulani took a total of 10 wickets in the match and was named the Player of the Match.

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw Puts Rohit Sharma Under Pressure With Second Innings 202 In Ranji Trophy