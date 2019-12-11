Prithvi Shaw Puts Rohit Sharma Under Pressure With Second Innings 202 In Ranji Trophy

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw was out of reckoning for the Indian national team since the ankle injury he sustained during their tour of Australia in December 2018. A couple of months back, the youngster was banned for eight months from cricket after failing a dope test, which put a halt to his chances of claiming a place in the team. It looks like the Mumbai youngster is finally ready to be back on the international scene after making a remarkable comeback in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Baroda in which he scored a half-century in the first innings and more importantly, his maiden double century in the second innings.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2019: Prithvi Shaw Targets New Zealand Tour After Slamming 84-ball Century

Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw's double hundred

The opening batsman smashed 66 off 62 balls in the first innings and then hit his maiden double century off just 174 balls. He achieved the feat with the help of 19 boundaries and 7 sixes before he was dismissed on 202 by Bhargav Bhatt.The innings has certainly brought Shaw right in contention for the third Test opener's role when India will fly to New Zealand. Recently, on his 20th birthday, Shaw had tweeted that it will be a new Prithvi that the cricketing world will witness. And he is leaving no stone unturned as he had a great Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the willow and now he is dazzling on his return in the Ranji Trophy also.

Also Read: Reports Suggest Prithvi Shaw Might Be Included In Test Squad For New Zealand Tour

I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon. #motivation #hardwork #believe pic.twitter.com/SIwIGxTZaJ — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) November 9, 2019

Also Read: Virat Kohli: Indian Captain's Autograph On Prithvi Shaw's New Bat Breaks Internet

Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw challenges Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal

Prithvi Shaw had made a tremendous start to his Test career against West Indies last year when he scored a century on debut and scored another half-century in the second Test as well. Since his injury, Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal has made his chances count by making a brilliant start to his Test career. Rohit Sharma, who earlier struggled to find a place in the Test side, recently performed brilliantly against South Africa in the opener’s role as well, putting him in position to seal his place at top of the order. The 20-year-old Mumbaikar has now sounded the warning bell to both of the experienced campaigners with his latest innings. The selectors will be hoping that the youngster continues to pile on the runs before making a comeback into the national side.

Also Read: MSK Prasad Spills The Beans On Prithvi Shaw's Chances Of Making A Comeback