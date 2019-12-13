RAR Vs SYL Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Rajshahi Royals will face the Sylhet Thunder in the fifth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. The match will be played at the Sher E Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday, December 13 at 1:30 PM IST. Andre Russell will captain the Rajshahi Royals and Mosaddek Hossain will lead Sylhet Thunder. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

RAR vs SYL Squads

Rajshahi Royals: Andre Russell (captain), Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Alok Kapali, Taijul Islam, Farhad Reza, Nahidul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Sukkur, and Kamrul Islam.

Sylhet Thunder: Mosaddek Hossain (captain), Mohammad Mithun (wicketkeeper), Rony Talukdar, Johnson Charles, Jeevan Mendis, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Nazmul Islam, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krishmar Santokie, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Sami, Abdul Mazid, Andre Fletcher, Ruyel Miah, Monir Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Sherfane Rutherford and Sohag Gazi.

RAR vs SYL Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun

Batsmen: Hazratullah Zazai (Vice-captain), Alok Kapali, Johnson Charles

All-Rounders: Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell (Captain), Jeevan Mendis

Bowlers: Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Islam

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

RAR vs SYL Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

The Rajshahi Royals are currently 3rd on the points table. Their last match was against Dhaka Platoon and the Royals won by 9 wickets. Their best batsmen were Liton Das and Hazratullah Zazai. Their best bowlers were Farhad Reza and Abu Jayed.

Sylhet Thunder are currently 5th on the Points Table and lost their first match. Their losing effort came against the Chattogram Challengers and the Challengers won by five wickets. Their best batsmen were Mohammad Mithun and Johnson Charles. Their best bowlers were Nazmul Islam and captain Mosaddek Hossain.

Rajshahi Royals start as favourites to win the game.

