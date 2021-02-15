RAS Vs MIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Raval Sporting will take on Minhaj in the 26th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 15 at 1:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our RAS vs MIN Dream11 prediction, probable RAS vs MIN playing 11 and RAS vs MIN Dream11 team.

RAS vs MIN Dream11 prediction: RAS vs MIN match preview

While the matches in Group A and Group B matches are already underway, this match marks the beginning of Group C matches. This will be the first match of the tournament for both these teams and so they will be assessing the playing conditions. Both teams will look to adapt quickly to the conditions, which will help them in a big way as the tournament progresses. It is too early to make a prediction about the match as both teams have strong players in their ranks, making this match exciting to watch.

The shot that brought up the first 💯 of #ECS21



Mustansar Iqbal was in the mood



Scores, news, previews ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/6PLADFbASj



FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona. 125 matches from Barcelona over 5 weeks! 1000 matches this year. WELCOME TO #ECS21 @FanCode @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/phsqee1daW — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) February 14, 2021

RAS vs MIN Dream11 prediction: Squad details for RAS vs MIN Dream11 team

RAS: Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Faizan Ahmad, Numan Ali, Ishan Patel, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Davinder Singh Kaur, Gurwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Nandan Bathani, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel.

MIN: Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Dilsher Ahmed, Khizar Ali, Usman Mushtaq, Yasir Razzak, Amar Shahzad, Shahzad Basharat, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Majid Hanif, Waqas Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Noman Bhashart.

RAS vs MIN live: Top picks for RAS vs MIN Dream11 team

Jafar Iqbal

Gurwinder Singh

Sarfraz Ahmed

Kishitij Patel

RAS vs MIN playing 11: RAS vs MIN Dream11 team

RAS vs MIN live: RAS vs MIN match prediction

As per our prediction, RAS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RAS vs MIN match prediction and RAS vs MIN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RAS vs MIN Dream11 team and RAS vs MIN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

