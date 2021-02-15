Arjun Tendulkar Silences Nepotism Critics, Eyes IPL Deal After Hitting 5 Sixes In An Over

Just a few days after being listed in the final IPL auction players list, Arjun Tendulkar starred in his side MIG Cricket Club's stunning 194 run victory over Islam Gymkhana in a second-round Group-A match of the Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2020-2021. The young southpaw bludgeoned 77 off just 31 balls which included five boundaries and eight sixes. Notably, Arjun smashed five sixes in one over, thus highlighting his selection in the IPL auction players list. Moreover, the all-rounder grabbed three wickets to complete a sensational all-rounder performance.

Arjun Tendulkar silences critics with sensational all-round performance

The Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2020-2021 was organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) which was also the first cricket tournament conducted in the city post the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Coming back to the game, MIG Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bat first. The MIG batters justified the decision as they scored a mammoth 385/7 in 45 overs courtesy of a brilliant 112 by Pragnesh Kandillewar, 96 by Kevin D'Almeida and a blistering 77* by Arjun.

In response, Islam Gymkhana were bundled out for just 191 in 41.5 overs. Besides Mihir Agarwal (77) and Praful Waghela (57), none of the batsmen could play an innings of substance which is why the MIG Cricket Club was able to secure a comprehensive victory. Ankush Jaiswal, Shreyas Gurav and Arjun Tendulkar led the wicket-takers column as they grabbed three wickets apiece.

Recently, Arjun Tendulkar made the cut to the final IPL auction player list. Twitter was abuzz after the news of Arjun featuring in IPL 2021 auction was out. Several reactions poured in among which a certain section of fans accused Arjun of featuring in the IPL 2021 auction because of nepotism. However, with his incredible performance, Arjun has certainly silenced his critics.

Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and also has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments. Earlier, the pacer has bowled at the Indian national team nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when they had toured Sri Lanka in the past. The 21-year-old has also been a part of Mumbai Indians' net sessions. The all-rounder, who will feature for the first time in IPL auction, has enrolled himself at a base price of ₹20 lakh. With his recent performance, Arjun is surely set to attract the interest of franchises at the IPL auction.

IPL auction 2021 date and time

The IPL auction is set to take place on February 18 in Chennai. As many as 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the IPL auction. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs.

