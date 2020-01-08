Rashid Khan First, Haris Rauf Next As BBL Witnesses Hat-trick Day In A Double Header

It looked like it was a day of hat-tricks at the Big Bash League (BBL) as Haris Rauf picked up a hat-trick in the second BBL game between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder. In the first game between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers, spinner Rashid Khan picked up a hat-trick following which Hazlewood sealed the game for the Sixers with a hat-trick of fours. Haris Rauf's hat-trick came in the 19th over as the Pakistan pacer continued to impress fans with his pace and accuracy.

Haris Rauf gets a hat-trick

Haris Rauf struck gold in three consecutive balls in the 19th over to get rid of Gilkes, Sams and Ferguson - recording the second hat-trick for the day from a bowler. Haris Rauf's hat-trick ensured only two runs were given away in the final over, thereby allowing the Thunder to set a target of 146 runs. Matthew Gilkes, Ferguson and Usman Khawaja contributed with the bat while hte rest of the thunder line-up collapsed to the might of the Stars' attack.

An iconic BBL moment.



Enjoy Haris Rauf's hat-trick! #BBL09

Rashid Khan gets another T20 hat-trick

Rashid Khan etched his name in the history of BBL as he became the first Strikers' bowler to grab a hat-trick in the league. Rashid Khan dismissed James Vince and Jack Edwards with back to back deliveries, setting up his hat-trick opportunity in the first ball of his next over. The spinner struck gold as he bowled over Silk, adding yet another T20 hat-trick to his record-studded cap.

Josh Hazlewood turns the tables on the Strikers

It just took three balls for Sydney Sixers' tailender batsman Josh Hazlewood to turn the tables on the Adelaide Strikers as he stole away a victory from right under their noses on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 135 runs, the Adelaide Strikers had reduced the Sixers to 99-7, thanks to Rashid Khan's hat-trick to get rid of Vince, Silk, and Edwards. However, birthday boy Josh Hazlewood changed the script of the game as he ensured a victory for the Sixers after facing just three balls and plummetting all of them back-to-back to the boundary to get the Sixers across the line with eight balls to spare.

So, this just happened...



Not bad from the birthday boy, Josh Hazlewood! #BBL09

