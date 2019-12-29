Rashid Khan Gets Trolled By Umpire Greg Davidson In Big Bash League Game

The Adelaide Strikers beat defending champions Melbourne Renegades on Sunday by 18 runs to continue their winning streak in the Big Bash League 2019. Strikers who set up a target of 156 owing to significant contributions from Philip Salt and Alex Carey were successful in holding back the Renegades and thus continuing their losing spree. However, the match which was rather on the cold side witnessed a hilarious moment in 17th over of the second innings.

Umpire Greg Davidson trolls Rashid Khan

Ace spinner Rashid Khan, who currently tops the T20 ICC bowling rankings, came onto bowl the 17th over while the Renegades required 46 runs off four overs remaining in the innings. On the third delivery of the over, Khan appealed for a leg before wicket, and the umpire slowly raised his hand which the spinner thought to be an out signal and started celebrating. However, umpire Greg Davidson raised his hand to scratch his nose which meant that Alex Carey was not out. Here is the video:

👃 Greg Davidson with a bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/m3M772Atox — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2019

Aaron Finch loses his wicket after bird-watching

Skipper Aaron Finch who had opened the batting for the Melbourne Renegades got his team off to an explosive start with some thunderous batting. He fired a quickfire half-century and the bowlers seemed to have no clue as to how to take his wicket. But then came the brain fade moment in the 13th over.

On the second delivery which was bowled by Wes Agar, Finch had guided the ball towards short third man and set off for a single. He was focussing on the fielder instead of getting to the non-striker's end and making his ground and had to pay a huge price for it in the end as Rashid Khan quickly picked up the ball and hit the bull's eye even before Finch could realize what had happened. He was run out for a 39-ball 50 at a strike rate of 128.21. Captain Finch's untimely run out turned out to be a huge blow for the Renegades as it opened the floodgates for the Strikers in the contest.

