Rashid Khan Banters With SRH Teammate Manish Pandey For Not Sending Him Wedding Invite

Indian cricketer Manish Pandey recently tied the knot with Indian film actress Ashrita Shetty at a ceremony in Mumbai. The cricketer married just a few hours after leading Karnataka to their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title victory in Surat. Manish Pandey’s IPL teammate Rashid Khan took to Twitter to congratulate the cricketer and also used the opportunity to cheekily ask him why was he not invited to the wedding.

Congratulations my brother @im_manishpandey Raja wishing you a lifetime of happiness together and a love that grows stronger with each passing day . 🤗🤗



Lekan Invite Q nahi kya 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/QtDvrJk4eW — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 3, 2019

Rashid Khan makes fun of newly married Manish Pandey

In his tweet, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan described Manish Pandey as his ‘brother’ and wished him on his special day. Rashid Khan also used the opportunity to cheekily express his disappointment over not getting an invitation to the ceremony. The two cricketers play for the same franchise in IPL and are known to sharing a good camaraderie off the field as well. Both Rashid Khan and Manish Pandey were also recently retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19.

Meanwhile, Manish Pandey has been selected in India’s squad for the upcoming limited-overs home series against West Indies. West Indies tour of India will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The opening T20 clash will be followed by two more fixtures on December 8 and December 11. Overall, West Indies will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The ODI series will be played between December 15 and December 22.

