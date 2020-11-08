Rashid Khan Mocked With Witty Memes After Dropping Easy Catch To Let Off Shikhar Dhawan

Rashid Khan faced the scourge of social media on Sunday after giving Delhi star Shikhar Dhawan a costly reprieve in the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Hyderabad, fresh from their win against Bangalore in the Eliminator, faced off against Delhi for a place in the final against defending champions Mumbai. Shreyas Iyer and co. batted first to post a daunting 189, many thanks to Dhawan's efforts.

Delhi vs Hyderabad: Rashid Khan sets Twitter ablaze after dropping Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been Delhi's most consistent batsman and the onus was on him to get his team to a good score after captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first. The elegant left-hander built partnerships with Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer as he bludgeoned the Hyderabad bowlers all around the park. While Dhawan was at his very best, the 34-year-old was also aided by some lapses in the field, allowing him to pile on the runs.

One of those reprieves came in the 19th over of the innings, when Rashid Khan surprisingly dropped a sitter to let off Dhawan. Facing Sandeep Sharma, the Delhi star tried to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary, but the lack of power and timing behind the shot meant it popped up straight in the air, with the Afghanistan international gathering under it.

Usually one of the quickest and sharpest in the field, the 22-year-old dropped an absolute dolly much to the surprise of fans online. The leg-spinner was however lucky to see the back of Dhawan moments later after the left-hander walked off an LBW appeal. Nonetheless, netizens did what they do best, and here some of the best Rashid Khan meems that were flouted on Twitter:

The number of times I have seen Rashid Khan drop dollies and still be called an "exceptional fielder" 🙄🤦🏽‍♂️#IPL2020 — Aditya Srivastava (@aditya_twister) November 8, 2020

#SRHvsDC



Rashid Khan drops a catch

Fans : pic.twitter.com/iqEddnhbEd — Sohail Alim (@alim_sohail) November 8, 2020

BROOOOO NOT RASHID KHAN DROPPING A CATCH 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Evil (@Ewaaahh) November 8, 2020

David Warner after that Rashid Khan dropped catch: pic.twitter.com/ehgVKrLG7f — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 8, 2020

Delhi vs Hyderabad: Rashid Khan Dream11 IPL stats

Rashid Khan has been instrumental in Hyderabad's run to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. The Afghanistan star has picked up 20 wickets this season and is fifth in the leading wicket-takers list this season. What is commendable about Rashid Khan Dream11 IPL stats is his economy rate, with the Hyderabad star conceding at less than six runs an over.

Overall, Rashid has picked 75 wickets in 62 games, with an economy rate of 6.24 and an average of 19.20. On Sunday, the 22-year-old was very tight and also accounted for the wicket of in-form Marcus Stoinis, ending his spell with figures of 1/26 from his four overs.

