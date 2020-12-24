Rashid Khan To Be Ruled Out Of BBL 10 After Bizarre Game Against Brisbane?

Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan is undoubtedly a lucrative buy for any team when it comes to franchise-based T20 cricket due to his phenomenal capabilities. The cricketer is currently plying his trade for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL 2020) and is an integral part of the side. However, the latest development surrounding the player might worry his fans.

BBL 2020: Rashid Khan injures his hamstring again?

The Afghanistan leg spinner has had concerns with his hamstring in the past, and the same has resurfaced again. On the last ball of the 18th over, Rashid Khan was chasing a ball in the field, while he suddenly felt uncomfortable. The star spinner was seen limping as he favoured his right leg. It appeared that the bowler was in discomfort, and he might have hurt his hamstring yet again.

Rashid Khan and the Adelaide squad are scheduled to fly back to Adelaide ahead of their upcoming encounter against Perth Scorchers. The 22-year-old could possibly undergo scans, which would give a clearer picture regarding his availability for the team's remaining matches. The team will be hoping that their premier player is deemed fit as he has been a consistent performer for the side over the years.

Big Bash League points table

The Adelaide Strikers were involved in a thrilling encounter with the Brisbane Heat on Wednesday. Brisbane Heat failed to cross the line yet again and had to face an anguishing 2-run loss. Heat's captain Chris Lynn also apparently had hurt his hamstring during the warm-ups too and had to miss the crucial fixture.

With two victories to their name in four matches, the Adelaide Strikers are currently placed at the third spot on the Big Bash League points table. They have nine points in their tally and will be keen to hold on to their position in the top four. Brisbane Heat on the other hand have had a dismal start to the competition. Having played three matches so far, the side are yet to score their maiden win. They are the wooden spooners of the tournament with just a single point to their name.

BBL schedule:

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

Adelaide Strikers 2020 squad

Adelaide Strikers 2020 squad: Travis Head, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall

Image source: Adelaide Strikers Instagram

