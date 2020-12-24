IPL 2020 Champions Mumbai Named Most Digitally Engaging Franchise For 3rd Year In A Row

The Mumbai IPL franchise, over the years, has been a force to reckon with their incredible and consistent performances on the field. Moreover, the five-time IPL champions have established the same amount of dominance off the field as well by emerging as one of India's top sports brands globally. The Dream11 IPL 2020 champions have established themselves as the most engaging IPL franchise on digital platforms (cumulative engagement across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) for the third consecutive season.

IPL winners Mumbai become most digitally engaging franchise

The recently concluded edition of the IPL was different than the rest of the seasons because of several reasons. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dream11 IPL 2020 was moved to the UAE where the tournament was played inside the bio-secure bubble without the presence of fans in the stadium. As a result, the franchise and players had a formidable task of connecting with their fans through digital means.

The Mumbai IPL team owners undertook some unique concepts by introducing innovative virtual fan engagement initiatives like ‘MI Live’, ‘Paltan Play’, ‘Virtual Wankhede’ and ‘MI Buddy’. These initiatives were designed with the concept of the franchise's ‘One Family’ motto of having fans as the largest stakeholder of their outreach program.

The Mumbai franchise, across digital platforms, captured fans’ imagination through its engagements clocking cumulative interactions of over 317 Million across all its three social media platforms i.e. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, earning the cap of the ‘most engaged’ amongst the competing clubs. According to the numbers made available publicly by CrowdTangle and Unmetric, Bangalore franchise recorded a second-best at 277.65 Million and Chennai at 189.67 Million.

Mumbai's numbers are 60% higher compared to last season’s digital fan engagement performance, clearly indicating their ardent fans' connect with the club through these innovations. Interestingly, recently, a study by Spanish firm Deportes and Finanzas revealed Mumbai franchise had emerged as the most popular sports team in the world on Facebook for the months of October and November 2020, ahead of global teams like FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai won the Dream11 IPL 2020 after beating Delhi by 5 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Courtesy of their emphatic win, the Mumbai IPL title wins count went up to five. Notably, the Mumbai outfit also became the second team in league's history to successfully defend their Dream11 IPL title after Chennai did it in 2011.

Mumbai were arguably the best team of the tournament, having put in consistent performances game after game. Courtesy of their excellent performances in the league phase, the Men in Blue became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Rohit Sharma's men subsequently beat Delhi in Qualifier 1 to secure a place in the final and then once again went on to defeat the same opposition in the final to win the tournament. All the Mumbai players were in scintillating form in the competition with each player contributing to their wins throughout the season.

