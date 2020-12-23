ICA Nominates Former India Spinner Pragyan Ojha To IPL GC; Will Hold Post For A Year

The Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) has nominated former Team India spinner Pragyan Ojha as their representative in the Indian Premier League's Governing Council. After deliberations during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 19, the ICA found Pragyan Ojha to be a suitable representative of the association in the IPL GC. The former left-arm spinner will hold the post for the duration of a year.

In the AGM on December 19, in which the members met via video conference, the ICA also raised issues with the BCCI of increasing the gratis and medical reimbursement. It also urged the apex cricket body in India to include domestic women cricketers in their gratis scheme. The BCCI will hold its AGM on Thursday and is expected to touch upon the mentioned issues as well. Besides Ojha, Brijesh Patel and Khairul Jamal Majumdar, who were unanimously chosen by the BCCI last year, will be the other members of the IPL governing council.

"As per the clause 28.2.ii of the BCCI Constitution, a member of the ICA is to be nominated as a member of the IPL GC. The tenure of the member is one year and with the tenure of the existing nominee having expired, the ICA Board nominated the 34-year-old Ojha to the prestigious post," the ICA said in a press release.

The association was earlier represented by former India player Surinder Khanna, as according to the BCCI constitution, the ICA is required to send a member to the IPL governing council every year. "Yes, the ICA's directors have nominated Pragyan Ojha to the IPL governing council. Surinder Khanna has done a very good job and we like to give opportunity to everyone," ICA president Ashok Malhotra told PTI.

Pragyan Ojha had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this year on his official Twitter handle. He has represented India at the highest level in 24 Tests and 18 One Day Internationals. Apart from DC, the Hyderabadi cricketer had also represented the Mumbai in the Indian Premier League. Coincidentally Pragyan had also received his Test cap from Tendulkar himself. The senior bowler was not considered in red-ball cricket after 2013.

