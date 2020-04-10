'You Don't Mess With Virat Kohli', Admits Former Pakistan Wicket-keeper Rashid Latif

Rashid Latif has said that the players should give a good thought before messing with Virat Kohli. Kohli is known for his aggressive nature on the field and does not mind giving it back when someone tries to get under his skin. Latif had highlighted an incident between Virat and Mitchell Johnson during India's four-match Test series Down Under in the 2014-15 season.

'You don't mess' Rashid Latif

A daily publication has quoted the former Pakistani wicket-keeper saying that Kohli who was captaining the Indian team in that Test series Down Under had scored two centuries in each innings of a Test match. Meanwhile, the veteran stumper had also recollected an incident where the Indian skipper and Johnson were seen exchanging a few words out in the middle. At the same time, Rashid also mentioned that Kohli did not react in a defensive manner.

Latif, who was a part of Pakistan's 1996 and 2003 World Cup squads also went on to add that the batting megastar is one of the players with whom a bowler should mess up with. He further added that there was legendary Pakistani batsman Javed Miandad, West Indian legend and two-time World Cup winner Sir Vivian Richards and Indian legend as well as 1983 World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar with whom one could not mess with and that Virat Kohli is one such player today.

The impact of COVID-19 on sporting events

All the major sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The big global events like the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021 while the showpiece event of world tennis i.e. the Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Coming back to cricket, the semi-final and final matches of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been postponed as well. The bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa have been rescheduled at a later date whereas, the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15.

