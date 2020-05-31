Virat Kohli Tells Ashwin He Loves To Inspire, Ready To Throw Away Fame Anytime

Virat Kohli has enjoyed a steady and a meteoric rise to the top of the Indian cricket team since his debut but he hasn't allowed it to get to his head. The number one ODI batsman, in a conversation with teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, revealed that he was okay with throwing away all the fame he has received over the years and deemed what he was doing currently as something that was important for the team. Speaking about his love for the game, Virat Kohli told the spin wizard about his love for the game and his will to inspire others, terming it as a huge honour to play for the country.

'I would give it just like that'

“To be honest, I love the sport. I know you are fanatic as well. I love the opportunity to do something that can inspire people. Playing for your country is the biggest honour for any sportsperson,” Kohli told Ashwin in the final episode of ‘Reminisce with Ash’. “Having said that, if someone told me would you like to give all your fame, I would give it just like that. Because over a period of time you realise that, you are doing what is important, but you also need to be a normal person at the end of the day,” he said.

'I was always in MS' ear'

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli offered some insight into how he was chosen as the captain of India, revealing that his predecessor MS Dhoni had a huge role to play it. Elaborating on the process involved in becoming the captain, Virat Kohli said that it wasn't possible for someone to become a skipper overnight and revealed that he was observed by MS Dhoni for a long period of time before the trust was built. Speaking to spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli spoke about the process involved and the time taken by his predecessor in observing, picking and grooming his successor.

I think a large portion of me becoming captain was also to do with him (MSD) observing me for a long period of time. It just can't happen like he goes and selectors say 'you become captain'," Kohli replied to a specific question on the process of becoming the leader of the team.

"The guy who is there, he takes responsibility and says okay I think this is the next guy and I will tell you how he is going and then slowly that transition is formed.

