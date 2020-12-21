India Vs Australia 2020: Team India's Top 5 Worst Batting Collapses Of All-time

The Indian batting line-up, comprising of heavyweights like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, was bulldozed by Australian pacers on December 19 to cap-off their worst batting performance since their induction into Test cricket. Resuming their second innings from their overnight score of 9-1 at the Adelaide Oval, the visitors took turns to return to their dressing rooms as they were shot out by the deadly duo of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins within an hour of Day 3.

Virat Kohli and Co. faced just 21.2 overs in all en route to getting all out for 36. As Team India continue to nurse their wounds from their batting humiliation at Adelaide, here is a look at five of their lowest totals in Test cricket (updated).

India vs Australia 2020: Top five instances of India’s batting blunders

India 36 all out, 2020

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team, enjoying a 53-run first-innings lead, threw away the entire advantage with complete batting capitulation on Day 3. In a horrific display, while facing the swinging pink-ball, none of the Indian batsmen managed to reach double figures. India 36 all out in their second innings set up a paltry target of 90 for Australia, which the hosts comfortably chased down with eight wickets still in hand.

India 42 all out, 1974

In a similar bizarre batting show, Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath both fell for single-digit scores as India were all out for just 42 on the board. Already 327 runs behind against England in London after the first innings, their collapse handed the hosts a victory by an innings and 285 runs.

India 58 all out, 1947

During the Brisbane Test in 1947, the Indian team were bowled out for just 58 against Australia. Moreover, they were also shot out cheaply in the second innings of the match, improving their first-innings recital by just 40 runs (98 all out). The Don Bradman-led Australian side won the contest by an innings and 226 runs.

India 58 all out, 1952

Team India registered scores of 58 and 82 in the game to fall short of England’s 347/9 by an innings and 207 runs. The match, played at Manchester, remains India’s worst collective Test batting performance to date.

India 66 all out, 1996

A batting line-up that featured Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin could only manage 66 against South Africa at Durban during their 1996 Boxing Day Test. The visitors ended up losing the game by 328 runs.

India vs Australia 2nd Test live streaming details

For the India vs Australia 2nd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune in to Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 2nd Test is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26 onwards and the action will commence from 5:00 AM IST.

A look at India vs Australia schedule

Here is the entire India vs Australia schedule for the remaining Test matches.

India vs Australia 2nd Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26 and December 30

India vs Australia 3rd Test – Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11

India vs Australia 4th Test – The Gabba between January 15 and January 19

Image source: cricket.com.au

