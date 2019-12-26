Rashid Latif Votes For Pakistan's Favourite 2010s Cricket Moment, Fans Left In Splits

The spot-fixing scandal in September 2010 involving the Pakistan cricket team shook the entire cricketing community. Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt were the three players suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on allegations of what was later defined as 'spot-fixing'.

They were accused of having carried out specific on-field actions, including bowling no-balls at pre-determined times, during the Lord's Test against England on the instance of a bookie named Mazhar Majeed. The three players were later banned by the ICC and were also sentenced by a British court to jail for spells of detention. Based on this context, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif on Wednesday responded to the ICC's question on Twitter that asked fans to disclose their favourite cricketing memory of the 2010s decade.

ICC's tweet

Spot Fixing scandal 2010 London. — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 25, 2019

Latif shockingly labelled the 2010 spot-fixing scandal as his favourite cricketing moment of the decade. The ex-wicketkeeper batsman has been renowned even in the past to make controversial comments on various cricketing issues around the world. Back in 2000, in an interview with a leading Indian magazine, Latif had accused Indian batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar, to have known more about the match-fixing scandal then he revealed, which rocked the nation that year and saw ex-India captain Mohammad Azharuddin getting banned for life.

Rashid Latif blasts Sourav Ganguly

Rashid Latif took aim at another former India captain recently by claiming that Sourav Ganguly's proposal of a four-nation ODI Super Series will 'flop' like the 'Big Three model'. The Pakistani sees it as an attempt by the formidable trio of India, Australia and England to isolate other member nations as per a YouTube video. Last week, the BCCI President revealed that the Super Series could take place from 2021 in India, for which discussions had been held with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA).

